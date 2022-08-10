Rock in Rio opens extraordinary ticket sales; know more

O Rock in Rio announced on the morning of Tuesday, August 9, the opening of extraordinary ticket sales. Today (9), at 19:00it will be the last chance to secure the pass to the City of Rock.

Rock in Rio extraordinary sale

Who could not guarantee their ticket at the sales opening of the Rock in Riowill have one more chance this Tuesday with the extraordinary sale. will open at 7pm, on the festival’s official websitein partnership with the ticket.com.

According to the event’s official profile, these are limited tickets for purchases not made in the boleto option when the official sale took place, in April.

Tickets for this year’s festival, which takes place on September 2, 3, 4, 8, 9, 10 and 11sold out quickly, with some specific days taking just minutes to sell out all tickets.

The 4th of September, which has Justin bieber as headliner, he was the first to sell out, taking just 12 minutes. Then it was band day Coldplay, September 10th. Subsequently, they were Post Malone (day 3), Dua Lipa (Day 11), green Day (day 9) and, finally, Armas e Rosas and Iron Maiden.

Check out the full line-up here: Rock in Rio 2022: see the times of each show

To successfully guarantee your ticket in the extraordinary sale, have prepared your registration on the Ingresso.com website, stable internet connection, documents in hand and access to the official website at the scheduled time.

