Rodrigo Mussi says he has regained 30 kg since the accident

Former BBB Rodrigo Mussi said he has already regained 30 kg since the accident he suffered at the end of March. A little over a month ago, he was released by doctors to return to training at the gym.
“4 months and I already recovered the 30 kg from the accident, the fight continues”, Rodrigo wrote in the caption of a post on Twitter.
In his first appearance on “Fantástico” (TV Globo) after the accident, the former BBB said he had lost 26 kg — but had already regained 20 kg during physiotherapy.
Recently, a new family drama of Rodrigo’s became public: he and his brother, Diogo, cut ties.
“At the BBB, I did a lot for him and he knows it well. I took care of everything, including the accident. Nobody thought of paying his rent, the condominium, electricity, the internet, knowing if his credit card was maxed out. , if there was a balance”, Diogo said in an interview with the Link Podcast channel on YouTube.
Who do you think fought with Globo to get an allowance later? A nice stipend for him to pay his medical expenses. It was me. ‘Oh, he did it for fame’, man, people don’t even know. Just pick up my cell phone to see how much press I turned down. A lot of Instagram advertising that appeared now I turned it down because I don’t know how to do it. Diogo Mussi