Róger Guedes comments on reserve at Corinthians in Libertadores: “Athlete wants to play” | Corinthians

Although he is Corinthians’ top scorer in the season, with 10 goals, striker Róger Guedes was a reserve for most of the team’s Copa Libertadores campaign, which ended last Tuesday with the 1-0 defeat to Flamengo, in the quarter-finals of Final.

Of Corinthians’ ten games in the South American tournament, Róger Guedes was a starter in just two – both against Boca Juniors, from Argentina, in the round of 16.

After the elimination, at Maracanã, Timão’s number 9 commented on the lack of opportunities in the competition:

– The athlete wants to play, but we don’t have to talk about that, he is the coach, he will always decide the team. It’s what we always talk about, we can make mistakes, how can he make mistakes, it’s part of football. It is he who decides the 11 who start the game – opined the player.

If in Libertadores Róger Guedes had few chances as a starter, the same cannot be said in relation to other competitions. In 50 games for Timão in 2022, he started in 35.

Asked about the feeling after being eliminated in the South American tournament and what to do next in the season, the striker stated:

– Feeling of sadness, huh? We don’t want to leave a competition like Libertadores. We knew it would be difficult, we lost the game there. It was a difficult game, with the quality that Flamengo has, but we have to raise our heads, we have a classic ahead of us and then try to reverse the result in the Copa do Brasil – said Róger Guedes, projecting the duels against Palmeiras, on Saturday, and Atlético-GO, in the fourth.

– Now there’s nothing to say, just regret. If we had scored a lot of goals and gotten out, it wouldn’t have helped at all. This elimination makes us upset – he added.

The player also played down the fact that he has yet to score in knockout competitions in 2022:

– Don’t bother, that’s more of the press. I’m calm, it’s just lifting your head for the victories to come.

