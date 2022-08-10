Roger Guedes may leave Corinthians after elimination in Libertadores

Yesterday, Corinthians was eliminated from Libertadores. After a 2-0 defeat at home, Timão was again defeated by Flamengo, this time by 1-0, saying goodbye, once again, to the continental competition.

With that, some changes should happen for the course of the season. One of the first names that should come out is Willian who, according to the ge, will not even be available to face Palmeiras next Saturday.

Roger Guedes can also leave

Another name that could leave the club is Roger Guedes. The striker, despite being one of the main highlights of the team, never fell into the favor of Vítor Pereira, who left him on the bench yesterday and, once again, reiterated the difficulty in ‘fitting him in’ with Yuri Alberto.

At the beginning of the year, the player already had his name heavily aired outside the São Paulo club, having received polls from clubs in Russia and Asian football. Now, adding to the possible elimination in the Copa do Brasil – Corinthians has also had an adverse result, the player’s name is once again aired outside the team.

Roger Guedes is 25 years old and has played 44 games this season, with 10 goals scored and 3 assists provided.