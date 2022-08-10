Rony is doubtful, and Abel awaits scientific center to define Palmeiras

Coach Abel Ferreira has only one doubt, and from it comes the definition of the tactical scheme of the Palmeiras team that will face Atlético-MG, today (10), at 21:30 (Brasília), at Allianz Parque, around the quarterfinals of Copa Libertadores final — in the first leg, a 2-2 draw at Mineirão.

Back, after recovering from a muscle injury in his left thigh, Ron is the one who still has doubts about the coach. The last word comes from the scientific part of the club, with professionals from the Health and Performance Nucleus (NSP) determining how long the number 10 can play.

The striker, one of Palmeiras’ top scorers in the tournament, played part of Verdão’s victory over Goiás (3-0), after staying six games without even being related – he took Dudu’s place at halftime of the valid match for the Brasileirão.

If he is able to play for more than one game time, Ron must start the match against the Rooster. If he is unable to play for more than 45 minutes, the tendency is for Flaco López to start as a starter.

López’s permanence, however, is not only linked to Rony’s use. One of Abel’s desires is to be able to return to the number 10 as a winger, keeping López as a striker.

For that to happen, someone between Gustavo Scarpa and Raphael Veiga would lose his place in the team against Atlético. Given the recent performances, it is possible to say that Scarpa would win this dispute with shirt 23.

Thus, Palmeiras must have: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gómez, Murilo and Piquerez; Danilo, Zé Rafael and Scarpa and Veiga (Flaco López); Dudu and Ron.