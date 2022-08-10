Roraima has four suspected cases of Monkeypox

The information was confirmed by the Health Department on Tuesday night, 9, through a note.

Roraima counts three new suspected cases of Monkeypox, a disease popularly known as Smallpox of the Monkeys.

The information was confirmed by the Health Department on Tuesday night, 9, through a note. According to Sesau, the data are contained in the Epidemiological Situation Report of the disease, edition nº 22, of the Ministry of Health.

According to the General Coordination of Health Surveillance, all the cases listed are related to the municipality of Boa Vista, which is carrying out the epidemiological investigation of the referred.

With this, the state has four suspected cases of the disease.

“It is worth remembering that epidemiological surveillance is the systematic and continuous process of collecting, analyzing, interpreting and disseminating information with the purpose of recommending and adopting measures to prevent and control health problems,” the note said.

Sesau highlighted that the epidemiological investigation is the responsibility of the municipalities, except when there is no structure for it, as provided for in the guidelines of the TECHNICAL NOTE DVE/CGVS/SESAU No. ) the mission of sending the samples to the reference laboratories, which in turn carry out the laboratory analysis of the collected materials and inform which of them are compatible or not with the disease.

CONTAGION

Intimate contact, which includes sexual intercourse, skin-to-skin, with lesions from infected people, is pointed out as the main form of transmission of smallpox from monkeys in the current outbreak, according to experts. Kissing, hugging and especially having sex with people with a positive diagnosis are considered risky activities and should be avoided.

However, measures such as the use of masks and condoms, hand hygiene and not sharing so-called fomites (objects capable of carrying pathogens, such as sheets and towels) can also help to avoid contamination. This is because, they explain, other forms of transmission are known or are being studied.

Children under eight, pregnant and immunocompromised, people who have undergone a transplant, are undergoing cancer treatment or who have been diagnosed with HIV, for example, should take extra care, as they are more susceptible to severe disease. Some experts also indicate that men who have sex with men (MSM) also need to be aware, given the risk of exposure. According to data from the World Health Organization (WHO), they represent 98% of cases.