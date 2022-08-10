Russia says Ukraine ‘holds Europe hostage’ by bombing nuclear plant | World

Russia accused the Ukrainian government on Monday of trying to “hold Europe hostage” by bombing the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in southern Ukraine.

In a statement, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said it would like the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to visit the plant, Europe’s largest nuclear facility, but that Kiev was blocking a possible visit.

“They are holding all of Europe hostage and they are not against burning it down for their Nazi idols,” said Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

Russia has said for months that its military campaign in Ukraine is aimed at “denazifying” Ukraine – claims rejected by Kiev and Western leaders who see Moscow’s actions as an attempt to overthrow Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and seize parts of the territory. eastern and southern Ukraine.

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant has become the latest sticking point in the months-long conflict, with Russia and Ukraine accusing each other of bombing the plant in recent days.

The plant is in Russian-controlled territory but is operated by Ukrainian officials.

Moscow says it did everything possible to facilitate the IAEA’s visit to the nuclear plant, but that Kiev found it “beneficial to keep the IAEA at bay”.

Zakharova, Moscow’s combative official foreign policy spokesperson, also lashed out at the international community for refusing to criticize Kiev for the attacks.

“United Nations and IAEA leaders repeatedly do not dare to directly name the source of the threat. They are demonstrating their reluctance to point the finger at Kiev,” she said.

Ukraine has called for the creation of a demilitarized area around the nuclear plant, while UN Secretary-General António Guterres said attacks on nuclear facilities are a “suicidal thing”.