Russian journalist who protested Ukraine offensive is detained | Ukraine and Russia

“We are currently with the investigators. An investigation has been opened against Ovsiannikova for spreading false information about the Russian army,” lawyer Dmitri Zakhvatov told AFP.

In addition to the arrest, the journalist’s house received a visit this Wednesday from government security officials who are looking for artifacts to help with investigations.

Russian state TV worker invades program to protest Ukraine war

Marina Ovsyannikova, then an employee of Russian state broadcaster Channel 1, appeared during a live broadcast with a sign that read “Don’t believe the propaganda. They’re lying to you here.” While showing the poster, Marina shouted “Stop the war. No to the war”.

She recorded a separate message beforehand in which she said she was ashamed to be a Channel 1 employee.

“What is happening in Ukraine is a crime and Russia is the aggressor,” Marina said, adding that her father was Ukrainian.

Journalist who protested live on Russian TV recorded video: ‘I’m embarrassed by the lies’

After that, she even drew attention to the way in which the Russian population responds to the Kremlin’s attitudes.