Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 have more leaked images

With the launch of Samsung’s new folding smartphones at the door, the number of leaked information and images from the devices has been growing. This time, the Twitter profile @noh_tech had access to alleged images of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4. Before that, the leaks were of some renders.

While the source of the images has not been released, the physical versions appear to be in line with all the information that has been leaked so far.

In addition, some European stores “unintentionally” released some official accessories for the new devices. The leaks included some protective covers as well as a protective film for the Galaxy Z Fold 4’s outer screen. amazon Dutch company also released information about the fold ahead of time on a product announcement page that is now offline.

The leak that made the most noise was aired on the TechTalk TV Youtube channel in June of this year. The channel has released a video review of the alleged Galaxy Z Flip, which does not change much from the previous one and confirms the rumors of a new hinge system — more resistant and which should be more durable. The video has been taken down.

Galaxy Z Flip 4

According to the leaked information and images, the smartphone will not have major changes in the look, but the construction should undergo some changes. The main one happens in the hinges, which should be thinner compared to its predecessor.

The hardware should bring the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip, from Qualcomm, in addition to 8 GB of RAM, versions with 128 GB and 256 GB of internal storage and a 3,700 mAh battery.

The dual camera array has a 12 MP sensor and a 12 MP ultra wide sensor. The front camera of the foldable, according to the leaked information, should have 10 MP.

Galaxy Z Fold 4

The Galaxy Z Fold 4, on the other hand, should have hardware that should deliver even greater performance than the Galaxy Z Flip 4, bringing the same Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, but with versions of up to 16 GB of RAM, which, of course, should reflected in the final price of the product.

The camera set should have a 50 MP main sensor, a 12 MP ultra wide sensor and a 12 MP telephoto sensor, while the front camera will be 16 MP. The smartphone battery must be 4,400 mAh and the cell phone still has support for the S Pen, a pen that accompanied the Note line and now the S22 Ultra.