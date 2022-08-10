Samsung reveals Galaxy Z Flip 4 at Unpacked 2022; know the price | Cell

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is the newest folding phone, announced by Samsung this Wednesday (10) during the Unpacked 2022 event. The 5G smartphone stays closed when it’s in your pocket and opens to display a large, 6.7-inch screen. The successor to the Galaxy Z Flip 3 has a full technical file, including the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor, the latest from Qualcomm, which has done well in performance tests.

The price of the Z Flip 4 in Brazil is kept secret. The company is expected to reveal it on August 23, during an event aimed at the domestic market. Also announced today are the foldable Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Watch 5 watch and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro headset.

Meet the Galaxy Z Flip 4

Rival to the Motorola Razr, Samsung’s Flip quickly became the South Korean giant’s best-selling foldable phone format. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 follows the formula of the smaller screen (1.9 inches) for fast actions and the larger folding screen (6.7 inches, with Full HD+ and 2X Dynamic AMOLED) for more complex tasks.

An old complaint from fans of the line began to be faced by Samsung engineers: photography. While the Galaxy S22 doesn’t do much in this regard, the Flip had problems producing good photos. The new Flip’s main camera now captures 65% more ambient light, which translates to better records – even in darker environments.

The camera system looks like this:

Main (rear) 12 megapixel

Ultra wide (rear) 12 megapixels

Selfies (front) 10 megapixel (f/2.4)

Some users of previous generations of the Flip highly praise the selfies taken with the phone propped up almost anywhere. Product manager Renato Citrini, from Samsung Brazil, highlights the arrival of the FlexCam function, which facilitates the expressiveness and creativity of consumers – especially younger ones. Instagram executive director Adam Mosseri participated in the broadcast to say that the social network is compatible with the new features of foldable cell phones.

Another important advance is the battery, which went from 3,300 mAh to 3,700 mAh in the new generation. Some Galaxy Z Flip 3 users complained about this issue. Now, from a technical point of view, the foldable phone is ready to take on longer journeys of use.

The Flip 4 has fast charging both wired and wireless. In the more traditional method, the promise is to jump from 0% to 50% in about 30 minutes, according to Samsung’s publicity material.

Finally, the model is water resistant, with IPX8 certification. This means it can stay in the water for up to 30 minutes at a depth of 1.5 meters. The entire structure has been reinforced to withstand knocks and bumps. Officially, the brand says the Flip 4 can open and close around 200,000 times. Tests on the Galaxy Z Flip 3 showed that the number is too conservative.

According to Citrini, new materials are in use on the Flip 4. Gorilla Glass Victus Plus treated glass protects all external points of the phone. The metal frame features the toughest alloy ever used by Samsung. On the inside, the layers that form the screen have cushioning foams to absorb any impacts on the flexible glass.

Galaxy Z Flip 4 runs Android 12 and One UI 4.1.1. Some native apps have Flex Mode, in which the functions are divided into the top and bottom parts of the screen when the phone is ajar (to rest on the table, for example).

There are four main colors for the Flip 4: black, rosé, blue and Bora Purple (a kind of violet). The vice president of institutional relations at Samsung for Latin America, Mario Lafitte, explains that Brazil will have the sale of special versions with two colors on the same device. Models with the Bespoke signature will be offered at Samsung’s own stores and online store.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 arrives in the US on August 26. Samsung Brazil should detail the launch of the device in Brazil at an event scheduled for August 23.