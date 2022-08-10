Sandman was inspired by a true sleep epidemic and you had no idea – News Seen on the web

Sandman, adaptation of the comic book saga written by Neil Gaiman, is available in the Netflix catalog with 10 episodes.

Sandman is available in the Netflix catalog, adaptation of the acclaimed comic book saga written by Neil Gaiman and published between 1989 and 1996 by Vertigo (former label of DC Comics). What many may not know is that the first Sandman arc, “Preludes and Nocturnes” – adapted in the 1st season of the series – was inspired by an event that happened in real life, in this case a sleep epidemic.

In Sandman, wizard Roderick Burgess (Charles Dance) tries to capture Death (Kirby Howell-Baptiste), but ends up trapping his younger brother Morpheus, the King of Dreams (Tom Sturridge) for decades. After his escape, the character, also known as Dream or Sandman, sets off in search of his powerful lost artifacts: his classic helmet, a pouch with sand and a ruby. He is determined to bring order back to his Realm, the Dreaming – the place that shapes our deepest fears and fantasies – and will do whatever it takes to restore his world, decaying after his long absence.

Discover the sleep epidemic and its inspiration for the Sandman

In the comics and the Sandman Netflix series, Dream’s imprisonment for decades has wreaked havoc on the waking world and the realm of Morpheus the Dreaming, which began to collapse as various dreams and nightmares fled the dimensional plane. In the waking world, a sleeping sickness spread and affected millions of people, who simply fell asleep and did not wake up. One of them, Unity Kincaid (Sandra James-Young), was a crucial victim who was to become the Dream Vortex of her time. Instead, that power passed to her granddaughter Rose Walker (Vanesu Samunyai).

The inspiration for Neil Gaiman for the sleeping sickness in season 1 of Sandman came from an actual epidemic that ran from 1916 (the year Dream was captured by Roderick Burgess) until 1927. Known as encephalitis lethargica, an inflammation of the brain, sleeping sickness has affected between 5 and 10 million people worldwide, killing half of them in a short time.

The virus that caused encephalitis lethargica has never been clearly identified. Many of the sleeping sickness survivors appeared to recover, but were incapacitated years later by a paralyzing syndrome. The Doctor. Oliver Sacks wrote the book “Awakenings”, which became the movie Awakenings (1990) starring Robin Williams, about sleeping sickness and its victims. In this way, Gaiman linked the real epidemic with Sandman, attributing the protagonist’s arrest to sleeping sickness.

In Sandman, Morpheus’ return to the Dreaming puts an end to the sleeping sickness after he re-establishes his realm to its original form, making all right with the waking world again until John Dee (David Thewlis) threatened everything by corrupting the Dream’s ruby, until finally be stopped by him.

