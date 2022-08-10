Santos advances for the signing of Gabriel Carabajal, from Argentino Juniors

O saints advanced by hiring midfielder Gabriel Carabajal, from Argentinos Juniors. The player even asked not to participate in the weekend round of the Argentine Championship due to the negotiations with the Peixe team.







Gabriel Carabajal is close to reinforcing Santos (Photo: Disclosure/Argentinos Juniors)

The negotiations are around US$ 1.6 million (about R$ 8 million reais). The player and his agent did everything to make the negotiation move forward. Before the agreement, the Argentine team played hard and Santos even ruled out the negotiation.

At the weekend, he was out of the Argentinos Juniors match for the Argentine Superliga and coach Gabriel Milito stated that the reason was the negotiation with a Brazilian team.

– We learned during the week that a proposal arrived and he wants to take advantage of it. It is an important loss for our team – said the coach.

At age 30, Carabajal is the “plan B” of the Santos board after negotiations with Cristaldo, from Hurácan, failed. In the current season, he has 29 games (26 as a starter), three goals and two assists. Coach Lisca approved the midfielder’s arrival.

In addition to the Buenos Aires team, he accumulates spells at Talleres, Godoy Cruz, San Martín San Juan, Patronato and Unión.