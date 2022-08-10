Santos directs the hiring of Gabriel Carabajal, from Argentinos Juniors

Santos advanced in talks with Argentinos Juniors to sign midfielder Gabriel Carabajal. Peixe should hire him permanently, for about 1.6 million dollars (approximately R$ 8 million). The information was initially disclosed by journalist César Luis Merlo and confirmed by Sports Gazette.

Peixe came to give up the hiring of the 30-year-old Argentine after encountering difficulties in negotiations, but increased the values ​​​​and had the athlete’s desire to wear the white shirt to convince the Argentine board to accept the offer.

Gabriel Carabajal has been with Argentino Juniors since 2021. Since then, he has played 70 matches. This season he took the field in all 29 matches of the club (starting in 26), scored three goals and provided two assists.

Throughout his career, the midfielder has also played for other Argentine clubs: Talleres, Godoy Cruz, San Martín San Juan, Patronato and Unión.

Gabriel Carabajal is an alternative found by the board of Santos after the frustration in the negotiation with Franco Cristaldo, from Huracán. The Argentine club even accepted the offer of about R$ 18 million from Peixe, but did not enter into an agreement with the Brazilians due to the form of payment.

In this window, Alvinegro Praiano has already agreed to hire Luan, from Corinthians, on loan. Leaning against Timão, the midfielder signed until the end of the Brazilian Championship with Santos, with an option to renew for another season.

Leave your comment