Santos holders get a break after victory over Coritiba at Couto Pereira

After beating Coritiba by 2 to 1, away from home, Santos won a break this Tuesday. The delegation landed at CT Rei Pelé in the early afternoon. Subsequently, the athletes who played for 90 minutes in the match were released.

The rest of the squad trained in the afternoon. Among them are Luan and Nathan. Both were announced last Friday and did not travel with the group to Curitiba because they were not registered with the CBF IDB.

Peixe returns to the field now on Sunday, at 18:00 (Brasília time), when he visits América-MG, for the 22nd round of the Brazilian Championship. For this game, coach Lisca counts on the return of Camacho, who served a suspension against Coritiba.

Alex Nascimento and Lucas Pires remain as doubts for the commander. Both are in transition. The defender is recovering from a sprained ankle and the left side from a knee injury.

In addition to them, Léo Baptistão can also be left out. The striker is negotiating his transfer to Almería, from Spain, and asked not to be listed for the triumph over Coxa.

The cast will perform again this Wednesday, at 3 pm, at CT Rei Pelé. At the moment, Santos occupies the ninth place in the Brasileirão, with 30 points. Coelho, in turn, is in 10th, with 27.

