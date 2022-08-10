Santos negotiates return of Soteldo | saints

Santos has open talks with Yeferson Soteldo and is negotiating the Venezuelan striker’s return to Brazilian football. The contact with Tigres, from Mexico, has advanced in the last few hours and is heading towards a loan agreement.

Highlight of Peixe between 2019 and 2021, Soteldo is out of space at his current club and should not remain in Mexican football until the end of this season. The possible return to Brazil arose in this scenario, and Santos became interested in the possibility of having the Venezuelan football again.

1 of 2 Soteldo on Santos’ departure to Argentina — Photo: Ivan Storti / Santos FC Soteldo on the departure of Santos to Argentina — Photo: Ivan Storti / Santos FC

At this time, the parties involved in the negotiation discuss the duration and values ​​of the contract. in contact with the ge, the board of Peixe denied the information that there is an ongoing conversation with Soteldo.

In this transfer window, Santos hit the arrival of Luan, on loan from Corinthians, and right-back Nathan, coming from Boavista, from Portugal.

With only the Campeonato Brasileiro to go until the end of this season, Santos aims to conquer a spot in the Copa Libertadores next year. Currently, the team occupies the 9th place in the Serie A table and is three points from the classification zone for the continental competition.

Santos sold Soteldo to Toronto FC, from Canada, in April 2021 and got rid of the FIFA punishment that prevented him from signing new players. In the Canadian club, he played 26 matches and scored four goals. He was then traded to Tigres, from Mexico, where he had a discreet stint. There were 19 games and only one goal.

For Santos, Soteldo played 105 matches and scored 20 goals.

