Santos negotiates the return of attacking midfielder Soteldo

O saints negotiates the return on loan of the Venezuelan attacking midfielder Yeferson Soteldo, who belongs to Tigres, from Mexico. Talks are ongoing and have intensified in recent days. Peixe would be responsible for the player’s salary.

One of the factors that would “facilitate” the negotiation is the arrival of Brazilian defender Samir, from Watford-ING. The Mexican team needs to open a spot as a foreigner and the former number 10 shirt of Peixe was the “chosen” to leave.

Soteldo arrived at Peixe in 2019, from Huachipato-CHI and shone with the Santos shirt until April 2021. The player’s passage at the club was marked by debts and cases of indiscipline. Santos bought 50% of the rights of Venezuelan striker Soteldo in 2019, but never paid the Chilean club, which generated transferban.

The player was sold by Santos to Toronto for US$ 6 million (about R$ 33 million), but the amount that Peixe would be entitled to was passed on to Huachipato, from Chile, because of the debt for the purchase of the player. Alvinegro still needed to pay US$ 500,000 to the Chilean club to settle the debts at the time.

Problems in Canada and arrival in Mexican football

After dissatisfaction with the Canadian team, Soteldo signed with Tigres-MEX for another four seasons. So far, he has 19 games, 1 goal and 1 assist. With the shirt of Alvinegro Praiano, the 10 of the Venezuelan team played for two seasons. There were 104 matches and 20 goals scored.

Recently, the player spoke in an interview with Grupo Reforma, from Mexico, about a return to Peixe. Before signing with Tigre, he was considered at São Paulo and Flamengo, but signed with the Mexican team for four seasons.

– Santos means a lot to me. Because I lived incredible moments, sad moments and I will always remember this team as my second home. The truth is that I can’t say much about this team, wearing the number 10 jersey… all this was important for me. Everyone’s affection is admirable. I believe that talking about Santos is talking about a love that is super hard to overcome. As I always say, one day up front after making history here, I will go back there one day – said Soteldo.7

Rueda arrived vetoed the player’s arrival at another time

President Andres Rueda, speaking to Santoscast, even said he had no interest in bringing the player back to Vila Belmiro for “behavioral” reasons.

– Now that Soteldo has a team, I feel even more comfortable talking. People know the outside, not the inside. The CG does not enter into sporting merit, but behavioral. I personally didn’t want Soteldo at Santos, no matter why. I don’t think his profile… It’s more than his dribbling and what he does on the field and needs to be analyzed – Rueda told Santoscast.