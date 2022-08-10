Santos studies the loan contract of Soteldo, from Tigres-MEX

Santos is busy in the market to make possible the return of Yeferson Soteldo, who currently wears the shirt of Tigres, from Mexico. Peixe’s idea is to hire the attacking midfielder on loan.

The 25-year-old is not having a good time at the Mexican club. He was hired at the end of January this year. In all, he has 19 matches and one goal. In addition, the team must burst the limit of foreigners with the hiring of defender Samir Santos, from Watford. The information was released by as mexico.

Soteldo defended Santos between 2019 and 2021. In all, there were 105 matches and 20 goals. Peixe sold the attacking midfielder to Toronto FC, from Canada, in April 2021. The negotiation resulted in Peixe being released from the transfer ban imposed by FIFA. The punishment was precisely because of the club’s debt with Huachipato for the purchase of the Venezuelan.

In addition to Soteldo, Alvinegro Praiano is also negotiating the hiring of midfielder Gabriel Carabajal, from Argentino Juniors. The Paulistas have advanced talks to hire the 30-year-old Argentine permanently for around R$8 million.

In this transfer window, Santos has already signed attacking midfielder Luan, on loan from Corinthians, and right-back Nathan, ex-Boavista, from Portugal.

