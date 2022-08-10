São Paulo tries to break six-year fast without continental semifinals; see history | Sao Paulo

São Paulo seeks to be for the 22nd time in a South American tournament semifinal. To advance to this stage of the 2022 Copa Sudamericana, just a draw against Ceará, in a match scheduled for this Wednesday, at 19:15 (GMT), at Castelão.

If they advance to the semifinals, São Paulo breaks a six-year drought outside this stage at continental level. At the time, in 2016, Tricolor was defeated by Atlético Nacional and lost the chance to go to the Libertadores decision that season.

The team seeks the second championship of the South American, after ten years of the first conquest.

The numbers came from a survey carried out by the report with Alexandre Giesbrecht, historian and researcher at “Annotações Tricolores”.

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

1 of 3 Ceni seeks to take São Paulo to another South American tournament semifinal — Photo: Marcos Ribolli Ceni seeks to take São Paulo to another South American tournament semifinal — Photo: Marcos Ribolli

Sul-Americana has become a priority for São Paulo. So much so that Rogério Ceni spared important names from Saturday’s duel against Flamengo, for the Brasileirão, to have the best possible team version for Wednesday’s appointment.

Calleri, for example, only came on in the second half, while Rodrigo Nestor was not even listed.

Being in the semifinals is considered an achievement by the coaching staff, as Rogério Ceni exposed last weekend.

2 of 3 São Paulo fan expects to fight for a continental title again — Photo: Marcos Ribolli São Paulo fan expects to fight for a continental title again — Photo: Marcos Ribolli

– We have to have resilience, patience and face. Let’s leave life against Ceará, because it’s the chance to reach a semifinal. Can you imagine achieving a feat of a semifinal like this, ten years after a title and at the moment the club is going through? – commented.

The São Paulo “moment” mentioned by the coach corresponds to the São Paulo financial crisis. With a deficit of BRL 106 million in 2021, the club has a debt of around BRL 700 million.

In 2016, São Paulo reached the semifinals of Libertadores and faced Atlético Nacional

Check the years in which the Sao Paulo advanced or participated in semifinals:

Libertadores (1972, 1974, 1992, 1993, 1994, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2010 and 2016);

South American (2003, 2012, 2013 and 2014);

Conmebol Cup (1994);

Master Cup (1996);

Gold Cup (1993 and 1996);

Copa Libertadores (1993, 1994 and 1997).

+ Read more news from São Paulo

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

🎧 Listen to the podcast ge São Paulo🎧

+ Watch: all about the Sao Paulo on ge, on Globo and on sportv