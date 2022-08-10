São Paulo will release fourth dose for people over 18 this Tuesday (9)

São Paulo will release vaccination of people over 18 years old with the fourth dose against covid-19 next Wednesday (10) (Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Starting this Tuesday (9), the Municipal Health Department of São Paulo will open vaccination with the fourth dose of the vaccine against covid-19 for the entire population over 18 years old. To receive the immunizer, you must have taken the third dose for at least four months.

911,701 people are eligible for this new stage of the campaign.

“This is another important step in our fight against Covid-19. It is essential that everyone takes the booster doses to remain protected from serious forms of the disease”, highlighted the municipal secretary of health, Luiz Carlos Zamarco.

So far, 34,672,988 doses of vaccine against Covid-19 have been applied in the capital. In the adult population, vaccination coverage is 107.4% for the second dose, 83.7% for the first additional dose (third dose) and 53.5% for the second additional dose (fourth dose), considering the currently eligible groups. .

Immunizing agents are available in all Basic Health Units (UBSs) and Outpatient Medical Assistance (AMAs)/Integrated UBSs, in addition to three Health Centers (CSs), 17 Specialized Care Services (SAEs) and megaposts.