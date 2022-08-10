Scientists recommend the best time for dinner if you want to lose weight

A study published in the journal JAMA, this Monday (8/8), brings a surprising indication for people who want to lose weight. The ideal time for dinner would be 3 pm, according to the survey. In addition to the weight loss benefit, anticipating the time of the last meal would improve people’s blood pressure and mood.

Scientists at the University of Birmingham in the United States recruited 90 obese adults, who were divided into two groups. Both followed a healthy diet and performed 150 minutes of exercise a week for approximately three months.

The first group followed an intermittent fasting routine for six days a week, in which the last meal was at 3 pm. Participants in this group lost 6.3 pounds, while the others, who ate at conventional times, lost 4 pounds.

“The effects were equivalent to reducing caloric intake by 214 calories daily,” the scientists wrote in the study presentation.

According to them, the benefits can be attributed to insulin levels, which stay low for a longer period and, consequently, increase fat burning and facilitate weight loss. “Anyone trying to lose weight can benefit from intermittent fasting or time-based dietary restrictions,” bariatric surgeon Mir Ali, who was not involved in the study, told The Sun.

However, the restriction can lead to a greater feeling of hunger during the period in which eating is not allowed, which can make it difficult for people to adhere to the plan. While the researchers believe that stopping earlier is better, they recognize that the measure may not work for everyone.

See the best diets to eat healthy in the gallery:

A possible alternative would be to fit eating between noon and 8 pm, instead of only eating between 7 am and 3 pm. Experts recommend, however, that it is necessary to consult a nutritionist so that he can recommend the best approach according to the person’s health conditions.

