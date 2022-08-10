Scientists report 35 people infected with new Langya virus in China – News

Scientists reported in The New England Journal of Medicine 35 people infected in China by the Langya virus, a relative of the Hendra and Nipah viruses.

In the article, they add that the discovery came about through sentinel surveillance of febrile patients and animal exposure in eastern China.

“A phylogenetically distinct henipavirus, termed Langya henipavirus (LayV), was identified in a throat swab sample from a patient through metagenomic analysis and subsequent virus isolation. […] Subsequent investigations identified 35 patients with acute LayV infection in the Shandong and Henan provinces of China, among whom 26 were infected with LayV alone (no other pathogens were present),” they describe.

All 26 patients who had only one virus had a fever. Other symptoms observed were: tiredness (54%), cough (50%), loss of appetite (50%), muscle pain (46%), nausea (38%), headache (35%) and vomiting (35% ), accompanied by abnormalities of low platelet (35%), low white blood cell count (54%), and reduced liver (35%) and kidney (8%) function.

The virus was first identified in 2018, in the same two Chinese provinces. There are currently no reports of deaths.

The authors also tried to look for the possible animals that would have transmitted the virus to people, since it is not a pathogen that circulates between humans.

They found virus genetic material in 3 of 168 (2%) of the goats analyzed and in 4 of 79 (5%) of the dogs.

Expanding the analysis to small wild animals, the authors found Langya virus genetic material in 71 of 262 (27%) shrews, “a finding that suggests the shrew may be a natural reservoir” of this agent, they say.

The research group also says there is no reported human-to-human transmission for the Nipah virus, from the same family, and downplays that possibility for Langya.

“There was no close contact or common exposure history among the patients, which suggests that infection in the human population may be sporadic. Screening of 9 patients with 15 close contact family members did not reveal close contact LayV transmission, but our size sample size was too small to determine the status of human-to-human transmission for LayV.”

In Taiwan, the deputy director-general of the Center for Disease Control, Chuang Jen-hsiang, told the Taipei Times that, although there is no evidence of transmission between people, the territory will work on developing a test of genetic material. to detect the virus.