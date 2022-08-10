Season 5 photos reveal the return of the Karate Kid villain

Netflix revealed on Tuesday (9) new photos from the fifth season of Cobra Kai that delivered the bombastic return of another villain in the franchise. This is Mike Barnes (Sean Kanan), the rival of Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) in Karate Kid 3: The Ultimate Challenge (1989).

Barnes’ return marks the first time Kanan has played the character in 33 years. With the return of the actor, all the villains of the franchise Karate Kid were present in Cobra Kai.

Barnes’ appearance also hints at a reunion of LaRusso’s rivals in the series’ fifth year. In addition to William Zabka, who co-stars Cobra Kai as Johnny Lawrence, the villain of the first film, the new episodes will also have the return of Yuji Okumoto as Chozen Toguchi, antagonist of Karate Kid 2: The Moment of Truth Continues (1986).

In Karate Kid 3, Mike Barnes was a student of Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) and was chosen to face Daniel LaRusso in the All Valley karate tournament. Like Johnny Lawrence, he was a young man corrupted by the twisted teachings of the Cobra Kai dojo, commanded by Silver and John Kreese (Martin Kove).

The photos revealed by Netflix also introduced a new character from the franchise. Alicia Hannah-Kim will make her debut as Kim Da-Eun, Terry Silver’s student at Cobra Kai and possible ally of Tory (Peyton List).

See below for the first photo of Sean Kanan’s return as Mike Barnes:

The fifth season of the series premieres on September 9 this year on Netflix. Check out the official teaser below: