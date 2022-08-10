Season five gets first images

Looking forward to the series’ return?

the fifth season of Snake Kai is coming and now, to give you a taste of what’s to come in the great success of Netflix, a new wave of images has been released.

After the Regional Tournament, now Terry Silver tries to expand the empire Snake Kai and make the “no mercy” style of karate take over the entire city. The fifth season should show kreese arrested and Johnny Lawrence away from karate to repair the damage it caused, while Daniel LaRusso need to ask someone from the past for help, Chozen.

The images also show the return of Sean Kanan as Mike barnesthe villain of Karate Kid 3 – The Ultimate Challenge. Alicia Hannah-Kim also appears in the images, as the new South Korean Sensei Kim Da-Eun.

the fifth season of Snake Kai also brings Courtney Henggeler (Amanda LaRusso) Mary Mouser (Samantha LaRusso), Jacob Bertrand (Hawk), Gianni Decenzo (Demeter), Vanessa Rubio (Carmen) and Peyton List (Tory), in addition to Dallas Dupree Young (Kenny), Oona O’Brien (Devon) and Griffin Santopietro (Anthony).

season 5 of Snake Kai debut in September 9only on Netflix.

See the images in the gallery below: