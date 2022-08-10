Secretary of RN vents after failing to cancel health plan for deceased son – 08/10/2022 – News

The Secretary of Planning of Rio Grande do Norte, Aldemir Freire, took to social media this Wednesday (10) to criticize the position of the operator of his family’s health plan due to the bureaucracy for canceling the plan in the name of his son. , who died recently. According to Freire, Unimed Natal proved insensitive to the family’s grief and kept the undue charges.

reproduction On social media, Aldemir Freire reported suffering to cancel the health plan of his deceased son

In the report published on Twitter, Aldemir Freire said that he requested, “with a broken heart”, the exclusion of his son from the health plan. He had died 5 days earlier. According to Aldemir Freire, however, he had to hear, “in tears, a long text, amazed, about the contractual impossibility of reversing such exclusion”.

“As if @unimednatal’s insensitivity wasn’t enough at that moment, today I find out that the invoice came without the exclusion. I had to gather strength that I don’t have to call the company again. cases have to be by email”, posted Aldemir Freire. “Now, at no time in the other call, lasting more than 11 minutes, when I informed that my son had died, @unimednatal spoke on this channel by email. The company has no dimension of what it is to submit a father to this painful task,” he posted.

Still in the report, Aldemir Freire spoke again about the suffering with bureaucracy and difficulties in canceling a person who was dead. “Every call or email @unimednatal forces me to make to address this issue is like I’m reliving my son’s death again. Sorry for using Twitter for this. But it made me fall apart,” said the secretary.

In contact with the Tribuna do Norte report, Unimed Natal informed that the Customer Service Center is currently in contact with Aldemir Freire to resolve the demand. According to the press office, the operator had “some setbacks in this flow because the exclusion of dependents is not carried out over the phone, only the total exclusion of the plan”.

“The alternative of carrying out the procedure by e-mail aims to provide greater convenience to the customer so that he does not have to travel. His health plan invoice is already being resent with the exclusion of the dependent from the date of death. Unimed Natal regrets the inconvenience, sympathizes with the family in their loss and is providing the necessary adjustments so that it does not happen again,” Unimed said in a note.