See 5 stocks to buy now and earn next month

Betting on the appreciation over time of companies on the Stock Exchange is a good strategy to build capital over time. On the other hand, investors can also bet on dividends from listed companies. Basically, dividends represent the distribution of net income of publicly traded companies.

It’s a way to earn extra passive income on your account, without doing anything. Therefore, it is a highly desired investment by people. See below what dividends are, which companies pay more and what are the advantages. See below the stocks to buy later this week and earn with dividends.

Do all companies pay dividends? There is no rule for sharing the money, according to the Brazilian Corporation Law (Law of SAs), established in 1976. But the distribution of 25% of net income is quite common in the market.

What is the benefit of earning dividends? On the investor’s side, the great advantage is to have passive and recurring income. In this way, he wins at both ends: both with the appreciation of the shares and with the receipt of the proceeds.

In addition, dividends are exempt from Income Tax levy by the Internal Revenue Service. In the case of Treasury Direct bonds, this varies between 22.5% and 15%, for example.

O JCP it is also a form of profit sharing. However, it is deducted from the companies’ profit before the determination of the Income Tax.

Are there sectors that pay more dividends? Partner and analyst at the investment platform Monett, Felipe Paletta says that the payment varies and depends a lot from sector to sector. Some segments need fatter cashiers to operate in the market, which leads to a smaller distribution of profit, such as retail.

Therefore, those looking to have money dripping periodically into their account can look to more traditional niches in the economy, such as energy, water and gas, mining, steel and oil.

In the case of banks, which have greater availability of capital, these payments are monthly. Agribusiness companies, on the other hand, pay investors on an annual basis, due to the need for cash and investment planning.

At the end of July, Petrobras caught the market’s attention by announcing the payment of dividends of R$ 6.73 per preferred and common share. In this way, the state-owned giant will pay BRL 87.8 billion to its shareholders in two installments, on August 31 and September 20.

What is an ex-dividend date? Enrico Cozzolino, head of analysis and partner at the analyst firm Levante Ideias de Investimentos, clarifies that this date is the day after the limit to buy the company’s shares to be entitled to the distribution of profits (also known as data-com).

Thus, whoever acquired the share from the ex-date is not entitled to receive dividends, regardless of whether the company’s remuneration option is through dividends or interest on equity (JCP).

Which companies pay dividends next month?

Below are some of the companies paying dividends next month, with the company name, deadline to buy, payment date and dividend value per share: