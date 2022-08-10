See cities on the cyclone’s strong to intense wind route

One extratropical cyclone is forming between the coasts of Santa Catarina, Paraná and São Paulo. The phenomenon brings voluminous to excessive rain and still strong to intense gusts of wind that will affect the South and Southeast of Brazil between today and tomorrow. The worst of the rain occurs in the east of Santa Catarina while the strong wind will reach a larger area, as is common in extratropical cyclones.

This one system forms much further north than the usual position of cyclones in the South Atlantic, since cyclogenesis (cyclone formations) normally occur on the coast of Argentina and at the mouth of the Rio de la Plata, in any month of the year, but especially in the autumn, winter and spring months. Very rarely is a cyclone as far north as this one on the Brazilian coast.

Thus, the strongest wind that usually occurs when cyclones act in Uruguay, Argentina and Rio Grande do Sul, this time will occur in areas further north and less accustomed to facing strong to intense winds due to this type of system. , like the coasts of the states of São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro that will have strong to intense gusts between today and tomorrow.

According to the analysis by MetSul Meteorologia, the strongest wind field of this cyclone is expected to reach a strip on the coast from the region of Florianópolis to the coast of Rio de Janeiro, which includes the coasts of Paraná and the coast of São Paulo. Even so, points in the interior of the continent will also feel the effects of the wind cyclone.

Look at the map below european model as the extratropical cyclone will be this Wednesday with its center very close to the coast between the coasts of Santa Catarina and São Paulo, but as the tendency is for the storm system to advance to the East tomorrow, which will take the field of strong wind to Rio de Janeiro.

It is important to emphasize that the cyclone will remain over the sea will not move to landalthough at times the storm center over ocean stay very close to shorewhich increases the wind speed on the coast and increases the risk of strong sea waves and surf.

Cities on the route of strong to intense wind

The list of cities that should be hit by the most intense wind field today in the state of Santa Catarina includes Laguna, Imbituba, Florianópolis, Palhoça, Biguaçu, Bombinhas, Balneário Camboriú, Itajaí, Penha, Balneário Barra do Sul, Barra Velha, São Francisco do Sul and Itapoá. The strong wind still hits with sometimes intense gusts the South Plateau. In Santa Catarina, especially in the region of Florianópolis and on the North Coast of Santa Catarina, the gusts are between 80 km/h and 100 km/h with isolated potential records above 100 km/h to 120 km/h.

At the Paranáthe strongest wind field of the cyclone reaches the localities of Guaratuba, Matinhos, Pontal do Paraná, and Paranaguá. The wind still blows strong in parts of the Serra do Mar in eastern Paraná. It can be moderately to strong windy in the Metropolitan Region of Curitiba. On the coast of Paraná, the Gusts are between 80 km/h and 100 km/h, but can exceed 100 km/h at some points.

already in the state of Sao Paulothe wind can blow strong to intense in areas of Cananeia, Ilha Comprida, Peruíbe, Itanhaém, Mongaguá, Praia Grande, Santos, Guarujá, São Vicente, São Sebastião, Ilhabela, Caraguatatuba and Ubatuba. The wind must still blow strong in parts of the Serra do Mar and moderate to strong in Big Sao Paulo. At Gusts on the coast of São Paulo should be between 80 km/h and 100 km/h, but locally they have the potential to reach 100 km/h to 120 km/h.

At the Rio de Janeirothe strongest wind is forecast for areas of Paraty, Angra dos Reis, Mangaratiba, the city of Rio de Janeiro, Niterói, Maricá, Saquarema, Cabo Frio, and Arraial do Cabo. the vSo on the coast of Rio de Janeiro it can reach 70 km/h and 90 km/h, but in some places the gusts can approach or exceed 100 km/h. There is a forecast of strong winds even in the highest points of the Serrana do Rio region with gusts above 100 km/h in the mountains.

When the strongest wind occurs

The strongest wind on the coast of Santa Catarina It’s from Paraná occurs during this Wednesday and in the early hours of Thursday, but tends to weaken throughout Thursday as the storm moves eastward in the ocean. In Sao Paulo, the most intense gusts will occur from afternoon to tonight and at the beginning of Thursday, giving way to the wind during the course of Thursday. On the coast of Rio de Janeirothe biggest wind is forecast for the end of this Wednesday and throughout Thursday.

Wind should bring inconvenience and risk of damage

The wind speeds in the gusts projected by the winds suggest a high risk that the gale will bring disturbances and even damage in different locations in the areas of greatest risk of strong wind between Florianópolis and the coast of Rio de Janeiro. There is a risk, for example, thatfall of trees and poles, power cuts and minor collapse of some structures such as plates and roofing.

It is noteworthy in this episode that, due to the unusually northern position, the coasts of two of the three most populous states in the country, in the case of São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, should be hit by a wind. It is also worth mentioning that four capitals may face stronger winds between tomorrow and Thursday, in the case of Florianópolis, Curitiba, São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro.

Thick sea, high waves and surf

be warned for the risk of strong to significant sea surf on the shore. There is possibility of coastal erosion and collapse of seaside structures. People should strictly avoid rocks on the beach to watch the waves of the sea. Wave models project waves of 5 to 6 meters on the coasts of Santa Catarina and Paraná with great agitation of the sea on the coasts of São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro due to the swell of the cyclone.

THE Brazil’s navy issued notices of very thick sea for the coasts of the South and Southeast with forecast of waves of up to 7 meters in the South coast and 6 meters in the coast of the Southeast Region with warnings still for very strong to very hard wind with force 9 to 10 in the Beaufort Scale, which is equivalent to gusts close to or above 100 km/h. The Beaufort scale goes up to 12 and a wind force of 10 is considered a strong storm.

The waters, in some points, can extrapolate the strip of sand and enter streets close to the beach. The danger of shipwreck will be high for small or medium-sized vessels that venture out. You The ports of Santos, Paranaguá and Itajaí are likely to be impacted by the rough seas, which can also affect the transport of boats, as in the Baixada Santista.

Very intense wind gusts above 100 km/h should hit some of Petrobras’ oil extraction platforms, off the coasts of São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro. Numerical models even indicate wind speeds of 110 km/h to 130 km/h for some of the platforms’ areas, which can end up interfering with activities and air traffic that takes the company’s employees from the sea to the mainland and vice versa.