see how to withdraw new government benefit

Truck drivers from all over the country can now use the values ​​of the Pix Caminhoneiro program. According to information from Caixa Econômica Federal, transfers have already been made to the digital social savings account. Thus, the balance can be moved through the Caixa Tem app from the early hours of this morning.

Through this system, the truck driver can pay bills in the form of slips, make transfers to other profiles and even buy some items through the debit system. Some workers may prefer to use cash. For these citizens, there is the possibility of withdrawing the amount.

Step by step

To withdraw the Pix Trucker balance, the worker can use the code generation through the Caixa Tem system. It is important to be in front of an ATM when the number is generated. Thus, the citizen will be able to withdraw the money within the period established for the validity of the generated code.

in the app

First, click on the “Withdraw without Card” option;

Then click on “Generate Cashout Code”;

Here, the app system will explain how the code is generated. It is important to read the information;

After that, click again on “Generate Cash Out Code”;

Enter your Caixa Tem password;

Now the code will appear on your screen. It will be valid for one hour. This is the period of time that the citizen has to enter the number in the ATM. The process can also be done at a lottery shop or even at a Caixa Aqui correspondent.

at the ATM

At the ATM, press the “Enter” button;

Click on “Saque Caixa Tem”;

Enter your CPF number;

Insert the generated code into the application;

Define the amount you want to withdraw and enter it at the ATM;

Ready. Just take the money.

Do I need to use it to pay for fuel?

Officially, Pix Caminhoneiro aims to help truck drivers who find it difficult to buy fuel. The price of diesel has increased on several occasions in recent months.

In any case, the truck driver who receives the benefit is not obliged to use the money to buy diesel. So, if he decides to use the amount for another purpose, he can follow this path. There are no impediments of any kind.

This is a system similar to what happens with the national gas voucher. In this benefit, the Government pays money in order to help with the purchase of gas cylinders. However, the citizen is not obliged to use the balance for this purpose.

Pix Trucker

Pix Caminhoneiro is a social program that was approved by the National Congress within the PEC of Benefits. According to official information, this Tuesday (9) project users can receive R$ 2 thousand.

See the calendar below:

1st Installment: August 9;

2nd Installment: August 9;

3rd Installment: September 24;

4th Installment: October 22;

5th Installment: November 26;

6th Installment: December 17th.

According to official information, around 190,000 truck drivers are on the payroll of the social program this August. The number may vary depending on the budget space situation.