Series “Sandman” a great trip to the World of Dreams – Culture

The first season of “Sandman” tells the story of the first two among the 10 arcs developed by Neil Gaiman in his comic book (photo: Netflix/Disclosure)

One of the most important comic books of all time has finally been adapted for the screen: straight from the World of Dreams, the long-awaited series “Sandman” premiered its first season on Netflix, last Friday (5/8), based on in the comic book of the same name by DC Comics.

It is not possible to talk about the series without talking about the original work, written by the renowned British author Neil Gaiman (author of the books that gave rise to “Coraline”, “American Gods” and “Beautiful Curses”) between the years 1989 and 1996. Divided into 10 arcs, it tells the story of Morpheus, the Lord of Dreams, and the mythical inhabitants of his kingdom.

In 1916, Morpheus (Tom Sturridge) is imprisoned by an occult wizard (played by Charles Dance, Lord Tywin Lannister of “Game of Thrones”) and his sect, who are trying to capture Death (Kirby Howell-Baptiste). The Sandman spends the next century trapped in a glass dome protected by enchantments, which has dire consequences for both the Dream World and the real world.

When he finally breaks free, in the present day, he finds that in his absence, his kingdom has collapsed and many of his creations, daydreams and nightmares have escaped into the real world. Morpheus begins a quest to regain his powers and repair his domains.

sandman

The plot may seem complicated to those who are not used to comics. Gaiman created complex characters and plots and carried his work from hundreds of his favorite references. The author, avid consumer of fairy tales, mythology and the works of William Shakespeare, mixes classic texts and pop culture throughout the magazine’s 75 editions.

For fans of comics, there is victory: “Sandman” is a faithful adaptation of Gaiman’s work, even with some changes. In 10 episodes, the series tells the first two arcs of the comics “Preldios e Nocturnes” and “A dollhouse” and leaves most of the characters and the unfolding of the story intact.

To understand what the plot is about, we first need to know who the protagonist is: Sandman, better known as Morpheus, based on the Greek legend of the same name and the folkloric figure of Joo Pestana, the entity that spread his magic sand through people’s eyes and induced them to sleep. Neither human nor god, but the anthropomorphic manifestation of the World of Dreams, that is, dreams in human form.

In the series, Tom Sturridge does an excellent job personifying the tragic and dark figure that Morpheus in the comics. The actor even manages to reproduce the guttural voice with whispering tones that the black bubbles of the protagonist’s lines suggest to the reader of the magazines.

Her look like Robert Smith from The Cure also remains completely faithful to the original work. The exception is his eyes: in the comics, the Sandman’s stark black, irisless eyes give him a ghostly, otherworldly look, which has been replaced by Sturridge’s blue-gray eyes.

As complex as Morpheus is his family: the Lord of Dreams has six brothers, who are also anthropomorphic manifestations of aspects of life. In the first season, Morpheus’ older and wiser sister, Death, played by Kirby Howell-Baptiste, stands out.

The character and her relationship with her younger brother are the focus of one of the most beautiful episodes Netflix has ever produced. Without wanting to give away spoilers, the script is an amalgamation of issues #8 (“The sound of your wings”) and #13 (“Men of good fortune”), which subtly and delicately deal with the ephemerality of life and the passage to the future. that comes after death.

With “Sandman”, Gaiman gave free rein to his imagination. We’re talking about dreams, where literally anything is possible, and Gaiman has capitalized on every aspect of that premise. Over the seven years he wrote the comics, the author created a myriad of characters, each more complex than the last.

Dreams’ world

The Netflix series features the acclaimed companions of Morpheus and inhabitants of the Dream World: the crow Matthew (Patton Oswalt), emissary of the Sandman; and librarian Lucienne (Vivienne Acheampong), the female version of the comic book character Lucien.

Among the antagonists, the highlights of the first season are David Thewlis (Harry Potter’s Remus Lupine) as John Dee, a man who inherits a ruby ​​capable of making his dreams come true; Boyd Holbrook (“Narcos”) as Corntio, a terrifying nightmare who escapes the Dream World when Morpheus is imprisoned; and Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones’ Lady Brienne of Tarth) as Lucifer, the Lord of Hell.

“Sandman” is a watershed: together with “Watchmen”, by Alan Moore, “The Dark Knight”, by Frank Miller, and “Maus”, by Art Spiegelman, considered one of the most important works in the history of comics, responsible for for revitalizing and maturing the genre.

All this complexity and creativity made the original work extremely difficult to adapt. Since the mid-1990s, Warner Bros. (which owns the DC Comics film and television rights) has been trying to bring “Sandman” to the screen, which increases fans’ expectations even more.

Despite Gaiman’s direct involvement in the production, the series lacks the subtlety and poetics of the original text. Exploring the comics really like stepping into the World of Dreams. The series, produced for a wide and conventional audience, literal and without many mysteries.

More than a few plot changes, perhaps what disappoints fans is the lack of personality and uniqueness that Gaiman managed to bring to one of his masterpieces. The series is not at the height of the original text. Still, a great trip.

“SANDMAN”

(USA, 2022). Series in 10 episodes, available on Netflix. With Tom Sturridge, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, David Thewlis, Boyd Holbrook and Gwendoline Christie.

