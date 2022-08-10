Shark approaches beachgoers, who do not realize the danger on US beach

Drone footage showed a Shark approaching bathers in Daytona Beach (Florida, USA), who had no idea of ​​the danger they were in.. The duo, with water up to their waist, even wave to the drone, having fun with the situation.

The footage was taken last Thursday (4/8) by brothers Robert and Blake Russ as they tracked the shark’s movements about a kilometer north of a pier. The brothers followed the shark along the coast, but were too far away to alert beachgoersaccording to Fox 35 Orlando.

Blake claimed to have tensed up when he saw the shark, possibly a blackthorn over 2 meters long“going straight to the people”.

In another moment of the act, the shark can be seen surrounding a group of three bathers on buoys, two surfers and a woman alone in the water.

There were times when the predator was just a few meters from its potential prey. Fortunately, there was no recorded attack on Daytona Beach.

Last month, Volusia County (Florida) – the so-called “shark attack capital of the world” – reported its sixth shark attack this year. August and September are the two months historically known for the most shark attacks. The vast majority of them take place on the coast of Volusia County.