Shipwreck in Greece: around 50 migrants are missing | World

The Greek Coast Guard is carrying out search operations on Wednesday (10) for dozens of people who remain missing after a vessel sinks off the coast of the island of Carpathians, in the southeast of the Aegean Sea. According to the statement released by the institution, “So far 29 people, including Afghans and Iraqis, have been rescued. The search continues because between 60 out of 80 people were on the boat that sank”said a Coast Guard media official.

The boat capsized and sank off the coast of the Carpathian island between Rhodes and Crete, Nikos Kokkalas, the Coast Guard spokesman, told Greek public television. He added that the work of rescue teams is hampered by strong winds of 40 km/h to 50 km/h.

The rescue operation was ordered in the early hours of Wednesday by the Minister of the Navy, Yannis Plakiotakis, after being informed of the incident. Four boats sailing in the area of ​​the wreck, two Coast Guard patrol vessels and a Greek Air Force helicopter participate in the search for the missing.

The ship had departed from the city of Antalya, located in southern Turkey and not far from the Greek islands of the Aegean Sea. The vessel’s destination was Italy, the Greek authorities said.

The dangerous crossing between the Greek islands and the Turkish coast in the Aegean Sea, located in the eastern Mediterranean, results in the deaths of many migrants and refugees who try to reach Europe aboard makeshift boats, often to escape war and misery.

Since January 2022, 64 people have died in the eastern Mediterranean, and 111 in 2021, according to data from the International Organization for Migration (IOM). The number of migrant and refugee arrivals in Greece, mainly from Turkey, has increased this year, according to Greek authorities.

Athens accuses Ankara of turning a blind eye to human traffickers and allowing migrants to reach Greece, in violation of a March 2016 agreement that requires Turkey to reduce migration from its territory in exchange for European financial aid. Turkey denies the allegations.

The last shipwreck in the Aegean Sea took place on June 19, when eight people died on the Greek island of Mykonos, and 108 were rescued by the Greek coast guard, according to the IOM.

Rescuers search for migrants after shipwreck in Greece – Photo: Coast Guard/Reproduction