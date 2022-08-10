should be BRL 6,388.55 in July

The minimum wage in Brazil is far below the ideal. At least that’s what the monthly price survey by the Inter-Union Department of Statistics and Socioeconomic Studies (Dieese) points out for the month of July. From the data collected, to maintain a family of four, the salary should be 6,388.55. It is currently R$1,212.

The monthly survey shows that the ideal value for the expenses basics would need to be 5.27 times higher than the national floor. In June it would be R$ 6,527.67. The small drop is related to the timid deceleration of inflation in Brazil.

Minimum wage below ideal

It is not now that the minimum wage is below the ideal in Brazil. With each new study by Diesse, we see that the difference between the real and the necessary only becomes more evident with the passage of time.

The department in question takes into account the price of the basic food basket in Brazilian capitals. In 9 of the 17 surveyed, it was noticed that the cost of food essential increased in June.

To be able to buy the products of the basic basket, the Brazilian worker – who earns a minimum wage – had to work about 120 hours and 37 minutes.

According to Dieese, the study considers what the constitution says about salary, that is, that the amount determined by the government is enough to cover the expenses of a small family. This includes the spending with food; home; health; education; clothing; hygiene; transport; pension and leisure.

But it is the basic basket that directs the survey. The highest value in July was found in São Paulo, at R$ 760.45. Seven cities had high prices, they are: Vitória (1.14%); Salvador (0.98%); Brasília (0.80%); Recife (0.70%); Campo Grande (0.62%); Belo Horizonte (0.51%) and Belém (0.14%).

Despite this, between June and July, there was a small reduction in the price of the basic food basket in some capitals, namely: Natal (-3.96%); João Pessoa (-2.40%); Fortaleza (-2.37%) and São Paulo (-2.13%).