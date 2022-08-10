Showrunner Confirms Year 2 Will Adapt Season of the Mists

As I said before the series premiered, Allan Heinberg is already working at full steam on the possible second season of sandman. In a new interview, showrunner revealed that the production writers room already has the start of the new year planned and that the next episodes will adapt Season of Mistsfourth arc of the HQ of Neil Gaiman. “I’m very anxious”, the producer and screenwriter told EW.

“At the end of the first episode [da segunda temporada]Dream [Tom Sturridge] tell Matthew [Patton Oswalt] ‘I’m going to Hell and maybe I won’t come back’”, said Heinberg. “And the second begins with a rematch between Dream and Lucifer [Gwendoline Christie]. It’s so exciting! I’m looking forward to doing something totally different with Gwendoline’s look. I don’t want to spoil the surprises for those who haven’t read it. Season of Mistsbut this is where Dream’s troubles really begin”.

O showrunner he was still excited by the possibility of bringing various deities such as Thor, Odin, Loki, Anubis, Bast, Susano-o-no-Mikoto and more to the small screen. “It’s going to be a party. It’s a very ambitious season”.

In addition to Season of Miststhe next season should also adapt A Game of Youfifth volume of the HQ of Vertigo/DC Comics focused on the character Barbie, lived in the first year by Lily Travers. “if we can do A Game of Youwe have a lot of characters that aren’t even human, they’re talking animals and I’m really looking forward to meeting them.”, said Heinberg, who also advanced the appearances of the characters Wanda, Foxglove and Hazel – learn more about Season of Mists and A Game of You.

Sandman is a blend of modern myth and dark fantasy, combining contemporary fiction, historical drama and mystical legends. The series revolves around the people and places affected by Morpheus, the King of Dreams, in an attempt to right the cosmic and human mistakes he has made in his vast existence.

The first season of the series, which is produced by Neil Gaiman himself, is now available on Netflix.

Omelette now has a Telegram channel! Join to receive and discuss top pop culture news (t.me/omelete).

Also follow us on Youtube: on Omeleteve, with the main topics of pop culture; Hyperdrive, for the hottest news from the geek universe; and Bentô Omelete, our anime, manga and otaku culture channel.