Simaria manifests after brother-in-law counters rumors of involvement between the two: “Small things”

Singer Simaria published a cryptic message on social media this Tuesday (9) and raised speculation among her followers about what she was referring to. The artist’s manifestation came the day after the post was made by businessman Kaká Diniz, her brother-in-law, in which he, supposedly, would have sent an indirect about the rumors of an involvement between the two.

Through her official profile on Twitter, Simaria made an outburst, without explaining what it was all about: “Small things can become great, when weighed in our heart. It’s in the details that life reveals itself…”, she said when posting a selfie in front of the mirror. Soon, the artist received the affection and support of the fans. “In this life we ​​take nothing! Everything is fleeting soon, soon you’ll be back on stage! I’m rooting for you,” said one follower.

Last Sunday (7), Kaká Diniz, Simone’s husband, published a click next to her children, which sounded like a way to demonstrate that everything is just rumors. Last week, a rumor circulated that he was having a romantic relationship with his sister-in-law and that this would be the real reason for Simone and Simaria’s estrangement.

The next day (8), he opened a question box for fans in Stories and an internet user asked him: “How do you deal with all these lies that always come out in the media about you and your family?”. direct response, stating that everything that has come out recently is nothing but a big lie.