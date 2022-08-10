Simaria posts enigmatic phrase amid controversy with Simone’s husband

Since announcing the break in his career, Simaria has seen the name involved in some controversies. The last one came after journalist Thiago Sodré said that the singer would have been interested in her brother-in-law, Kaká Diniz, and that this would have been one of the reasons for the separation of the duo with Simone.

On Monday (08), Kaká Diniz used social networks to talk about family controversies. At the time, the manager answered a box of questions from a fan showing that he was uncomfortable with what was being said. “The consequences of this are incalculable and there is no turning back. Therefore, those who create lies will pay for each one of them,” Kaká wrote.

On Tuesday (09), Simaria made an enigmatic publication on her Twitter profile. “Small things can become great, when weighed in our hearts. It’s in the details that life reveals itself”, wrote the singer as a caption in a photo taken in the mirror.

Simone confirms departure from the stage

After assuming the commitments of the duo’s schedule, Simone also announced a departure from the stages. The news was given by the singer herself on her social media.

“I fulfilled the entire June and July schedule. I took some time off to rest my wits and enjoy my son’s vacation“, said Simone, who assured that very soon she will be back on stage. However, about Simaria, she is not so sure. Asked about her sister’s return, she was categorical: “I still don’t know”.

Simone was also asked about making a gospel career, speculation that has been circling her since she changed her name on social media. Once again, the countrywoman was short and blunt and responded with a succinct “No” when asked about launching herself as a gospel music star.