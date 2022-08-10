Simaria posts reflection after rumors of alleged passion for brother-in-law: ‘Details’ | celebrities



Simaria – Reproduction / Instagram

Published 08/09/2022 21:30

São Paulo – Simaria has been facing a phase full of controversies. In recent days, the singer has been accused of being in love with her sister’s husband, Simone, with whom she has some differences and intrigues. This Tuesday (9), the singer came up with a reflective phrase.

On her Twitter profile, Simaria shared a photo in front of the mirror and in the caption she wrote: “Small things can become great, when weighed in our heart. It is in the details that life reveals itself…”

Even without mentioning the subject, fans understood it to be a message about the recent rumors of the love triangle involving the sister and brother-in-law.

Small things can become great when weighed in our hearts. It’s in the details that life reveals itself… pic.twitter.com/zHxOGW0fRQ — Simaria (@SimariaMendes) August 9, 2022

Revolted by the accusations, Kaká Diniz, Simone’s husband, used the Instagram profile to make a long outburst commenting on the rumors.

“I learned that the best way to combat any manifestation of hate is through love! When we say that God is love, we talk about love for our neighbor, because loving yourself is easy, it’s really difficult to have compassion for the other. .”

“But nowadays, nothing surprises me anymore when it comes to the internet. I’m not talking about the social network, but who makes up the social network. The problem is not with the internet, but with who ‘thinks they have a voice’ in it. The problem is not in the lives of those who are happy, but in the lives of those who are unhappy”, he continued.

“In the end, the difference is in what comes from ‘inside’ to ‘outside’, not what is from the outside to the inside. Who is happy LIVES. Who is UNHAPPY lives watching the other live happily”, he concluded, sharing a photo him next to Simone and the children.

The report is by Luanda Moraes, from iG.