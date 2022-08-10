Singer Maraisa kisses a fan during a show in Tapejara: ‘I made some signs, she noticed’, says young woman; watch videos | Rio Grande do Sul

A 22-year-old was kissed by singer Maraisa during a show in Tapejara, in the North Region of Rio Grande do Sul, on Monday night (8). Journalist Alexandre Pessoa was invited to go on stage and give the singer a “selinho”.

“At the show, I took out my cell phone, made some signs, she noticed. She thought it was funny”, he says.

The story, however, begins earlier. Alexandre was already talking to friends about wanting to meet Maraisa. On Saturday (6), during a concert by the duo Fernando and Sorocaba, the boy managed to attract the attention of the singers (see the video below). Fernando Zor had a relationship with Maraisa recently.

“It started with a joke. I think she’s beautiful and, a long time before the show, I was playing with some friends that I was going to ask Fernando to try to help me with her. At the show, at one point, I asked. They listened and stopped, They said they would try to help me”, says Alexandre.

‘Do you want Maraisa?’, says Fernando, the young woman who kissed the singer in RS

In Maraisa’s show, Alexandre managed to be noticed by the singer.

“She was super nice, I tried to be as respectful as possible. She’s too beautiful,” he says.

1 of 1 Maraisa kisses young woman during concert in Tapejara — Photo: Personal archive Maraisa kisses young woman during concert in Tapejara — Photo: Personal archive

On social media, Alexandre played with the plan to kiss the singer saying “didn’t it work?”. The young man, who works at a radio station, selected the song “Medo Bobo” to open the program this Tuesday (9). Not by chance, the lyrics match the moment:

Yeah, and the moment I kissed you

It was better than I imagined

If I knew I would have done it before

Deep down we were always good lovers

The video of the kiss went viral on social media.