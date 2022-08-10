Singer Maraisa kisses a fan during a show in Tapejara: ‘I made some signs, she noticed’, says young woman; watch videos | Rio Grande do Sul

A 22-year-old was kissed by singer Maraisa during a show in Tapejara, in the North Region of Rio Grande do Sul, on Monday night (8). Journalist Alexandre Pessoa was invited to go on stage and give the singer a “selinho”.

“At the show, I took out my cell phone, made some signs, she noticed. She thought it was funny”, he says.

The story, however, begins earlier. Alexandre was already talking to friends about wanting to meet Maraisa. On Saturday (6), during a concert by the duo Fernando and Sorocaba, the boy managed to attract the attention of the singers (see the video below). Fernando Zor had a relationship with Maraisa recently.

“It started with a joke. I think she’s beautiful and, a long time before the show, I was playing with some friends that I was going to ask Fernando to try to help me with her. At the show, at one point, I asked. They listened and stopped, They said they would try to help me”, says Alexandre.

In Maraisa’s show, Alexandre managed to be noticed by the singer.

“She was super nice, I tried to be as respectful as possible. She’s too beautiful,” he says.

On social media, Alexandre played with the plan to kiss the singer saying “didn’t it work?”. The young man, who works at a radio station, selected the song “Medo Bobo” to open the program this Tuesday (9). Not by chance, the lyrics match the moment:

Yeah, and the moment I kissed you
It was better than I imagined
If I knew I would have done it before
Deep down we were always good lovers

The video of the kiss went viral on social media.

“The repercussion is kind of strange for me, I never imagined any of that. It’s that silly fame, but it’s funny. Maraisa has the power to transform everything wherever she goes”, says Alexandre.

