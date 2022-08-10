Smell of anaconda causes shivers in MS; find out what the snake smells like and know when one is around

Do anacondas smell? The answer is yes. Feared by many, the species has a specific scent that allows fishermen, biologists and people in general to recognize and feel when one or several of them are nearby. But what is that smell? Despite the divergence between opinions, with the reports below, it is possible to have an idea and identify if an anaconda is nearby.

For some fishermen and residents of the riverside regions of Mato Grosso do Sul, the smell of anaconda is reminiscent of a rotten egg. “Father” of these snakes in MS, or Velho do Rio in real life, Vilmar Teixeira confirms it, but adds another aroma that also resembles that of the species, highlighting that anacondas stink – a lot.

“It’s not always, but she releases the smell of a rancid fish, the odor is very strong. This rotten egg smell really exists and is released when she defecates a very smelly poop”, tells the guide from the Bonito region to Mediamax newspaper.

Vilmar Teixeira, the Old Man of Rio in real life – (Photos: Personal Archive)

According to him, the snake usually releases horrible odors when touched by humans, as a kind of defense. The smell is so rotten that it can cause chills and chills to anyone who smells it.

“I remember the day when one of them ate and was very fat, when she started to walk and release gas. This very strong catinga occurs mainly in the period when they have a full belly”, points out Vilmar.

Disagreements about the scent of anaconda

Known for having lived for more than 14 years with anacondas in Mato Grosso do Sul, photographer, biologist and journalist Daniel de Granville also comments to the MediaMORE your opinion about the aroma of the species in which you are an expert.

For him, describing the smell is something very complicated. “Yes, sometimes it gives off a strong and unpleasant smell. Especially when handled (I had the opportunity to smell it when I accompanied the capture with a researcher). But we have also smelled this strong smell in the air, in a region where we know they live anacondas”, details Daniel.

Daniel with anaconda in MS – (Photo: Eli Martinez)

We asked him to compare the “perfume” of the snake with some scent known to people. “It’s hard to know, isn’t it? It’s a very different aroma. But their opinion does make sense”, recognizes the biologist about Vilmar’s considerations.

However, for De Granville, it’s not quite “rotten” like that. “For me, it’s a slightly acidic smell mixed with animal poop. It’s not the smell of carrion or something rotten – in my opinion. Describing smell is very complicated”, he says to the report, laughing.

Finally, Daniel jokes about the controversial odor of anacondas. “Smell of snake armpits”, concludes the photographer, laughing. Now you know, if you’re in a riverside region and you smell rotten eggs, an anaconda can really be nearby.

