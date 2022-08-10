Sônia Abrão criticizes Patrícia Poeta, cites ‘lack of empathy’ and shoots the presenter: “She lost her axis”

On Tuesday morning (9), Patricia Poet received as a guest on his program, Dona Fátima, mother of the fighter Leandro Lo, died this past weekend. At the time of the interview, the presenter of “Date” asked a series of questions that did not please the internet or the presenter Sonia Abram.

While viewing the program “The afternoon is yours”, Sônia made a point of showing dissatisfaction with the questions from Patricia. According to the communicator, Poet would have been completely invasive. “There was zero empathy with Dona Fátima, the mother of Leandro Lo, who was murdered over the weekend. She was on the show today and Patricia decides to ask what she was feeling. Is that a question to ask a mother? What could she answer?” she said.

Everyone already knows, no need. What a most invasive, most clueless thing. You cannot ask such a question. It hurt my heart. I don’t know, she lost her axis”, he defended. Sonia, Patricia did not weigh the words and asked a few unnecessary questions.

On the internet, a co-worker of Manoel Soares also received a barrage of criticism.”Guys, the Patricia Poet is extremely clueless, invasive, impolite, sticking her whole arm into Leandro’s mother’s wound! Manuel [Soares] proving experienced and wise in words, with absolutely useful information, such as the loss of possession under the influence of alcoholic beverages”, said one. “Asking a mother who had her son murdered and buried him yesterday, what is her feeling today? “said an astonished Twitter profile.