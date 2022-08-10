‘Sonic 3’: Sequel gets OFFICIAL premiere date!

Great news for fans of ‘Sonic’!

Through social networks, the Paramount Pictures revealed that the third chapter of the beloved and successful saga already has a date to hit theaters.

The new feature film will be released on the day December 20, 2024.

See the ad:

Running faster, flying higher, and punching harder. #SonicMovie3 hits theaters on December 20, 2024. pic.twitter.com/DcFGbaKUao — Sonic the Hedgehog (@SonicMovie) August 9, 2022

The second installment of the franchise raised more than US$ 400 million at the worldwide box office. In the US, production spanned $190.8 million – which surpasses the first film’s gross ($148.9m), breaking the record for the BIGGEST box office for a video game-based film in the country. In the international market, $211 million.

Enjoy watching:

In total, the film has already raised solid $402.2 million worldwide.

After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is ready for more freedom, and Tom (James Marsden) and Maddie (Tika Sumpter) agree to leave him at home while they go on vacation. But as soon as they leave, Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) returns, this time with a new partner: Knuckles. The duo seeks an emerald that has the power to build and destroy civilizations. Sonic teams up with his own companion, Tails, and together they embark on a journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands.”

First released in 1991, the game ‘sonic‘ has sold over 360 million copies in various formats.

