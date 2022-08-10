Soybean: Chicago operates with stability on the morning of this Wednesday after the highs…

The soybean market continues the highs observed in the previous session, however, in a more timid way this Wednesday (10). Around 8:00 am ET, oilseed futures were up 4.50 to 14.75 points, taking November to $14.34 and January to $14.39 a bushel. The market signals this morning, however, are for some stability for quotes.

Fundamentals appear to dominate the scene this week, at least as traders wait for new USDA figures to arrive on Friday in their monthly supply and demand bulletin. The weather in the Corn Belt is in the spotlight.

The maps updated by NOAA, the official weather service of the United States, show that the next five days will have rains that are still very concentrated in the west of the belt, as shown in the image below.

Rain forecast for August 10-15 – Map: NOAA

For the next seven days, rainfall is already starting to appear a little more in the western and northern states of the Corn Belt, but still with low volumes.

Rain forecast for August 10-17 – Map: NOAA

These rains, however, could arrive late for some regions and therefore still worry the market. Still, when they appear on updated maps they help limit CBOT gains.

The market also follows the movement of derivatives, with increases in bran and decreases in oil, as well as monitoring geopolitical and financial issues. The US inflation data is eagerly awaited by the market, as it is the highest since the 1980s.

See how the market closed this Tuesday: