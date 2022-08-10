Soybeans continue to rise sharply with weather in the US, advance of bran and new data…

Tuesday (9) continues to be of good and strong rises for soybean futures traded on the Chicago Stock Exchange. At around 12:15 pm ET, the major contracts were up 21.75 to 36.25 points, taking November to $14.25 and January to $14.31 a bushel – up more than 2% – following the positive movement of the entire complex. Among bran prices alone, gains exceeded 3% in the early afternoon today, with December worth US$ 411.10 per short ton.

Prices were not only recovering from the latest lows, but also found fuel in the reduction in the index of crops in good or excellent condition reported yesterday by the USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) in its weekly crop monitoring bulletin.

The index went from 60% to 59% of crops in good or excellent condition, as the market expected for this week. The USDA also reports that 30% of the fields are in fair condition, up from 29% last week, and 11% in poor or very poor condition, unchanged.

89% of soybean fields are in the flowering phase, compared to 79% a week ago, 90% last year and 88% a multi-year average. There are already 61% of the crops without pod formation stage, against 44% in the weekly comparison, 70% in the annual comparison and in front of 66% on average.

Thus, expectations are reinforced that the USDA could reduce the productivity not only of soybeans, but also of corn in its monthly supply and demand bulletin that arrives this Friday, the 12th. mainly from the drought in the west of the Corn Belt.

“Conditions again dropped in the North, the Plains, Iowa and part of the Delta. Conditions improved in the East of the belt. The Crop Condition Index (CCI) for corn dropped 7 points and for soybeans dropped 3 points. For soybeans, the CCI is in line with last year at 353 points and for corn it is the worst CCI in 5 years – lower than 2019, a year of great planting delay”, explains market analyst Eduardo Vanin, from Agrinvest Commodities.

And the maps for the next few days continue to indicate that the most voluminous rainfall is still concentrated in the eastern United States, with only a few scattered rains reaching the north and west of the country.

The images below were updated Tuesday by NOAA, the official US weather service, showing the heaviest volumes in states such as southern Illinois, Indiana, Ohio and Missouri, across Kentucky and Tennessee and Arkansas and next to nothing for the Dakotas, Iowa and Nebraska. The first map brings the forecast for the next five and the second, for the next seven days.

Rain forecast for August 9-14 – Map: NOAA

Rain forecast for August 9-16 – Map: NOAA

At the same time, attention remains on the macroeconomic and geopolitical scenarios, as well as on the behavior of Chinese demand. This Tuesday, the USDA reported a new sale of corn to China, the second operation in the week in sales to the Asian nation.