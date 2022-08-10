Startup from Espírito Santo wants to revolutionize disease diagnosis

CubeScan, equipment from the startup RadioLife. Credit: RadioLife/Disclosure

Sergio Ribeiro and Willians Dias, founders of RadioLife, from Espírito Santo, are in the process of putting on the market a device that promises to revolutionize the diagnosis of cancer and diseases caused by viruses (such as Covid) and bacteria. This is the CubeScan, a small machine that, in a combination of radiofrequency with machine learning (machine learning, a branch of artificial intelligence and computer science that focuses on the use of data and algorithms to imitate human learning), can identify any illness.

“The existence of a virus, a bacterium or a cancer cell is identified by radio frequency through a frequency spectrum, which is a kind of digital signature. The disease is identified from this signature, the recognition is done through the machine learning. The machine learns, during the thousands of previous tests, to identify the disease from that signature, from a trail, that viruses, bacteria and cancer leave. tumors”, explains Sérgio Ribeiro, CEO of RadioLife.

The company is located in Penn Valley, California, near Silicon Valley. CubeScan has already been patented in the United States and now entrepreneurs are seeking authorization from the FDA (Food and Drug Administration, North American regulatory body) to go to the market to offer their solution. The equipment has already received authorization to operate in Chile. In Brazil, RadioLife has also applied for authorization with the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), which has asked for more tests to be carried out.

Sergio Ribeiro, CEO of RadioLife. Credit: RadioLife/Disclosure

“We have a partnership with Lacen (Central Laboratory of the Health Department of Espírito Santo) since last year. We carried out, in parallel with normal testing, 1,357 tests for Covid. Our accuracy was 99.97%. three thousand in the coming months and look for new partners. Our equipment does not need reagents and the result comes out in 10 seconds”, says Ribeiro.

Entrepreneurs from Espírito Santo are talking to large companies interested in partnering and investing in the business. A crowdfunding project aimed at raising $3 million is expected to open soon. “The tests are very promising and we have a lot of confidence in the equipment. We are now talking to potential partners and in the fundraising phase. It is something that can revolutionize the way of diagnosing diseases, it is the beginning of the future”.

FIND, a global alliance for diagnostics, based in Switzerland, is in contact with the capixabas to expand, make it faster and cheaper, especially in the poorest regions of the world, the diagnosis of diseases such as tuberculosis and Ebola.