STJ chooses nominees for the first composition of the TRF-6, based in BH; check out

The Superior Court of Justice (STJ) chose this Tuesday (9) the nominees for the first composition of the Federal Regional Court of the 6th Region (TRF-6), headquartered in Belo Horizonte (MG). The installation of the new Court is scheduled for the 19th.

The choice of candidates in the STJ took place by secret ballot, in a session that started at 10 am and lasted all morning. Most of the time was taken up by the voting of judges who would be nominated for promotion on the basis of merit, requiring six rounds of votes to reach consensus on the names.

In all, the TRF of the 6th Region will have 18 judges and will be composed of part of the structure that today integrates the TRF-1, located in Brasília.

The Plenary of the STJ was responsible for choosing the judges who work in the court of the 1st Region, members of the Public Ministry and lawyers. One of the vacancies was already “reserved” for federal judge Mônica Sifuentes, who voluntarily opted for removal to the new court.

At first, the vote would take place on August 1st, but was postponed to ensure that law candidates had more time to schedule presentation hearings. This is because the list of nominees for the Minas Gerais OAB was only sent at the end of July.

The lists of candidates will be sent to the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), responsible for the final choice from the vacancies available for each career.

See below the lists formed by the STJ

Magistrates – promotion by seniority (7 vacancies)

Derived from Figueiredo Bezerra Filho Evandro Reimão dos Reis Lincoln Rodrigues de Faria Marcelo Dolzany da Costa Ricardo Machado Rabelo Rubens Rollo D’Oliveira Vallisney de Souza Oliveira

Magistrates – merit promotion (6 vacancies)

Glaucio Ferreira Maciel Goncalves Klaus Kuschel André Prado de Vasconcelos Simone dos Santos Lemos Fernandes Vânila Cardoso André de Moraes Luciana Pinheiro Costa Pedro Felipe de Oliveira Santos Miguel Angelo de Alvarenga Lopes

Lawyer – list 1 (2 vacancies)

Flavio Boson Gambogi Alessandra Machado Brandão Teixeira Claudio Gonçalves Marques

Lawyer – list 2 (2 vacancies)

Gregore Moreira de Moura Luciana Diniz Nepomuceno Vera Lucia Katia Sabino Gomes

Federal Public Ministry – list 1 (2 vacancies)

Alvaro Ricardo de Souza Cruz Patrick Salgado Martins José Adercio Leite Sampaio

Federal Public Ministry – list 2 (2 vacancies)

Edilson Vitorelli Diniz Lima Alvaro Ricardo de Souza Cruz Jose Raimundo Leite Filho