STJ defines promoted and lists for TRF-6 judges

The Plenary of the Superior Court of Justice defined this Tuesday (9/8) the judges promoted by seniority to integrate the Federal Regional Court of the 6th Region, in addition to the lists with candidates for promotion by merit and for the vacancies destined for representatives of the Ministry Public and the Law.

Names voted by the Plenary of the STJ will be forwarded to President Jair Bolsonaro



STJ



The names will be delivered this Tuesday to President Jair Bolsonaro, who will make the choice. The new court, created by a dismemberment of the TRF-1, will be headquartered in Belo Horizonte and will be installed on the 19th, at 4 pm.

The TRF-6 will have 18 judges. Eight of them are already chosen. One vacancy belongs to the only judge of the TRF-1 who requested removal: Mônica Sifuentes. Another seven were defined by the criterion of seniority, which is objective — that is, it does not depend on deliberation by the President of the Republic, only on appointment.

For the remaining seats, Bolsonaro will effectively make the choices. He will receive a list with eight names of federal judges from the 1st Region, from which six will be chosen. He will also receive triple lists for each of the two vacancies intended for representatives of the Federal Public Ministry and the law.

the vote

TRF-6 members are the first to go through a secret vote to form their lists, as ConJur showed. The appreciation of the names was due to take place on August 1, but the court postponed it to better analyze the candidacies, which left President Jair Bolsonaro with ten days to make the choices.

To integrate one of the lists, each candidate would need to reach a minimum of 17 votes from the Plenary. The STJ has 33 ministers, but only 28 voted. That’s because there are two vacancies in the court, minister Felix Fischer is on sick leave and ministers Francisco Falcão and Nancy Andrighi did not attend.

The formation of the list of eight names to choose six magistrates by merit was the one that took the most work. It took six rounds, and in two of them no one reached the minimum vote to enter the list of candidates.

Result

magistrates — promotion by seniority (seven vacancies):

Derived from Figueiredo Bezerra Filho

Evandro Reimão dos Reis

Lincoln Rodrigues de Faria

Marcelo Dolzany da Costa

Ricardo Machado Rabelo

Rubens Rollo D’Oliveira

Vallisney de Souza Oliveira

magistrates — deserving promotion (List of eight, president chooses six)

Glaucio Ferreira Maciel Goncalves

Klaus Kuschel

André Prado de Vasconcelos

Simone dos Santos Lemos Fernandes

Vânila Cardoso André de Moraes

Luciana Pinheiro Costa

Pedro Felipe de Oliveira Santos

Miguel Angelo de Alvarenga Lopes

Advocacy — List 1 (President chooses a name)

Alessandra Machado Brandão Teixeira

Flavio Boson Gambogi

Claudio Gonçalves Marques

Advocacy — List 2 (President chooses a name)

Gregore Moreira de Moura

Luciana Diniz Nepomuceno

Vera Lucia Katia Sabino Gomes

Federal Public Ministry — List 1 (President chooses a name)

Alvaro Ricardo de Souza Cruz

Patrick Salgado Martins

José Adercio Leite Sampaio

Federal Public Ministry — List 2 (President chooses a name)

Edilson Vitorelli Diniz Lima

Alvaro Ricardo de Souza Cruz

Jose Raimundo Leite Filho