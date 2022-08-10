STJ defines promoted and lists for TRF-6 judges

The Plenary of the Superior Court of Justice defined this Tuesday (9/8) the judges promoted by seniority to integrate the Federal Regional Court of the 6th Region, in addition to the lists with candidates for promotion by merit and for the vacancies destined for representatives of the Ministry Public and the Law.
The names will be delivered this Tuesday to President Jair Bolsonaro, who will make the choice. The new court, created by a dismemberment of the TRF-1, will be headquartered in Belo Horizonte and will be installed on the 19th, at 4 pm.
The TRF-6 will have 18 judges. Eight of them are already chosen. One vacancy belongs to the only judge of the TRF-1 who requested removal: Mônica Sifuentes. Another seven were defined by the criterion of seniority, which is objective — that is, it does not depend on deliberation by the President of the Republic, only on appointment.
For the remaining seats, Bolsonaro will effectively make the choices. He will receive a list with eight names of federal judges from the 1st Region, from which six will be chosen. He will also receive triple lists for each of the two vacancies intended for representatives of the Federal Public Ministry and the law.
the vote
TRF-6 members are the first to go through a secret vote to form their lists, as ConJur showed. The appreciation of the names was due to take place on August 1, but the court postponed it to better analyze the candidacies, which left President Jair Bolsonaro with ten days to make the choices.
To integrate one of the lists, each candidate would need to reach a minimum of 17 votes from the Plenary. The STJ has 33 ministers, but only 28 voted. That’s because there are two vacancies in the court, minister Felix Fischer is on sick leave and ministers Francisco Falcão and Nancy Andrighi did not attend.
The formation of the list of eight names to choose six magistrates by merit was the one that took the most work. It took six rounds, and in two of them no one reached the minimum vote to enter the list of candidates.
Result
magistrates — promotion by seniority (seven vacancies):
Derived from Figueiredo Bezerra Filho
Evandro Reimão dos Reis
Lincoln Rodrigues de Faria
Marcelo Dolzany da Costa
Ricardo Machado Rabelo
Rubens Rollo D’Oliveira
Vallisney de Souza Oliveira
magistrates — deserving promotion (List of eight, president chooses six)
Glaucio Ferreira Maciel Goncalves
Klaus Kuschel
André Prado de Vasconcelos
Simone dos Santos Lemos Fernandes
Vânila Cardoso André de Moraes
Luciana Pinheiro Costa
Pedro Felipe de Oliveira Santos
Miguel Angelo de Alvarenga Lopes
Advocacy — List 1 (President chooses a name)
Alessandra Machado Brandão Teixeira
Flavio Boson Gambogi
Claudio Gonçalves Marques
Advocacy — List 2 (President chooses a name)
Gregore Moreira de Moura
Luciana Diniz Nepomuceno
Vera Lucia Katia Sabino Gomes
Federal Public Ministry — List 1 (President chooses a name)
Alvaro Ricardo de Souza Cruz
Patrick Salgado Martins
José Adercio Leite Sampaio
Federal Public Ministry — List 2 (President chooses a name)
Edilson Vitorelli Diniz Lima
Alvaro Ricardo de Souza Cruz
Jose Raimundo Leite Filho