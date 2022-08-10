STJ rejects appeals and maintains order for Deltan Dallagnol to indemnify Lula | Policy

The Fourth Class of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) rejected appeals and maintained the decision that determined that former attorney Deltan Dallagnol will have to compensate former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, of the PT, for moral damages.

In judgment in the virtual plenary, which ended this Tuesday (9), the ministers rejected the appeals of Deltan and the National Association of Attorneys of the Republic (ANPR) against the March decision of the STJ collegiate.

The indemnity was fixed at R$ 75 thousand, plus interest and monetary correction. According to the rapporteur minister of the case, Luís Felipe Salomão, the total amount of compensation to be paid must exceed R$ 100 thousand.

The case involves a press conference given by the Lava Jato task force in 2016 to present the first indictment against former President Lula. The Public Ministry accused PT of corruption and money laundering in the Guarujá (SP) triplex case.

During the interview, Deltan used a PowerPoint presentation in which Lula’s name appeared in the center of the screen, surrounded by expressions such as “petrolão + propinocracy”, “corrupted governance”, “criminal perpetuation in power”, “mensalão”, “enrichment illicit”, “José Dirceu”, among others.

Deltan’s lawyers argued that he should not be held accountable and that since Deltan was a public official at the time of the case, the lawsuit should target the state.

Lula’s defense also appealed to the STJ, with the aim of increasing the amount of the stipulated compensation.