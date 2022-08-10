STJD prosecutor accepts Athletico’s request and denounces Gabigol and Arrascaeta

The Sports Attorney’s Office accepted the request for reconsideration made by Athletico Paranaense and denounced athletes Gabigol and Arrascaeta, both from Flamengo, for infractions committed in the first game of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil, on July 27. The attacker will answer for aggression and the Uruguayan midfielder for violent play.

The case will be judged by the Second Disciplinary Commission next Tuesday (16), at 10 am. The process began after Athletico’s Infraction Notice, which gathered evidence from videos of the bids involving Flamengo athletes, links to journalistic articles supporting the demonstrations of the Paraná club and justifying the offering of a complaint to the players.

The club from Paraná requested the complaint of Gabriel Barbosa in article 254-A for aggression and of Arrascaeta in article 254 for practicing violent play. Article 254-A provides for a minimum suspension of four games, which can reach up to 12 games, while article 254 provides for a penalty that can vary between one and six games.