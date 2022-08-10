Stocks, credit and oil boost Green fund amid ‘disproportionate’ rally in markets in July

After a negative month of June, July paid off for the Verde fund, owned by the homonymous manager led by Luis Stuhlberger. The portfolio obtained gains from stock market positions, both in Brazil and

and abroad, with credit assets high yield (with above-average remuneration, as well as risk level) and with exposure to oil. The return was 1.54% in the month, against 1.03% of the CDI rate, the benchmark for many multimarkets.

According to a letter from the manager to the shareholders, the improvement in the markets lasted throughout the whole of last month – and until the first days of August – for two reasons. One of them, technical: the market positioning “extremely exacerbated on the negative side” until June led to even a small improvement to provoke “a rally disproportionate to the change in fundamentals”.

The second reason, in Verde’s view, was the perception that long-term interest rates in the US and other markets had peaked. “The combination of more well-behaved discount rates and overly pessimistic sentiment caused a very strong movement of improvement in the markets”, says the document.

Verde had increased its exposure to risk in stocks and credit in June, which contributed significantly to Verde’s performance in July. At the other end, the positions that generated losses for the fund in the period were those taken in interest rates in developed markets (which benefit from higher rates) and in implied inflation in Brazil, exposure to the real and the purchase of gold.

“We did not expect a rally of such magnitude, but we saw an opportunity to allocate capital at very interesting prices. This management discipline will be essential to navigate a period that

promises to still be quite volatile,” the letter reads. In the Brazilian market, the drivers were global factors, allied to the reduction of “local noise” as “politicians focus their energies on the electoral campaign”.

“We believe that a narrowing of the gap between the two candidates [à presidência, Jair Bolsonaro e Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva] is quite likely in the next two months, a typical phenomenon of an incumbent seeking reelection. It will be interesting to follow the reading of the markets for this phenomenon”, emphasizes the document.

In its most recent moves, Verde once again increased its positions in interest rates in the United States and maintained its bet on implicit inflation in Brazil, gold and oil. “We took advantage of the rally to reduce the allocation on the global stock market, and maintained the position of Brazilian stocks”, informs the manager. While the long position in reais (through options) was zeroed out, the one in credits high yield global remains in the portfolio.

