Study reveals new virus, which infected 35 people in China

A study published in the scientific journal The New England Journal of Medicine on August 4 it states that 35 people have been infected with a new virus in two provinces in eastern China: Henan and Shandong. This is the henipavirus, also called Langya, of animal origin.

According to the publication, among the main symptoms are fever, tiredness, cough, headache, muscle pain and nausea. There are no signs of it being transmitted between humans and no deaths have been reported.

The article says that “a phylogenetically distinct henipavirus, termed Langya henipavirus (LayV), was identified in a sample of swab throat of a patient through metagenomic analysis and subsequent virus isolation”.

As they continued their investigations, they observed “35 patients with acute LayV infection in Shandong and Henan provinces of China, among whom 26 were infected with LayV alone (no other pathogens were present).”

The researchers also tried to look for the possible animals that would have transmitted the virus to people, since it is not a pathogen that circulates between humans. They found the genetic material of the virus in three of the 168 goats analyzed and in four of the 79 dogs examined.

By expanding the analysis to small wild animals, the genetic material of the Langya virus was found in 71 shrews (small insect-eating mammal) of the 262 analyzed, which corresponds to 27% of the total. This suggests, say the authors, “that the shrew may be a natural reservoir of this agent.”

The group of researchers also reports that there is no human-to-human transmission reported for the Nipah virus, of the same family, and minimizes this possibility for Langya. “There was no close contact or history of exposure common among the patients, which suggests that infection in the human population may be sporadic. Screening of nine patients with 15 close family members revealed no close-contact transmission of LayV, but our sample size was too small to determine the status of human-to-human transmission for LayV,” they say.

In Taiwan, the deputy director general of the Center for Disease Control, Chuang Jen-hsiang, told the newspaper Taipei Times that, although there is no evidence of transmission between people, the territory will work on developing a test of genetic material to detect the virus.