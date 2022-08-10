Study shows how to lower blood sugar in type 2 diabetics

Diabetes is a disease characterized by the body’s inability to produce insulin, which regulates glucose in the body. In this way the blood cannot use the blood sugar, which ends up being concentrated and generating hyperglycemia. When the problem goes untreated, organs and nerves can be compromised by the lack of circulation.

Unfortunately, when neglected, it can cause limbs, such as hands and feet, to be amputated. Therefore, the study in relation to prevention and new treatments, aims to save lives and educate patients. DM1, unlike DM2, considered in the doctors’ discovery, has a higher level of complexity, because it is present in people who were born that way.

Diabetes has no cure, but it can be treated more safely with low-intensity physical activity.

Type 2 diabetes or T2DM is caused by external factors such as poor eating habits and a sedentary lifestyle. At the University of Limerick, located in Ireland, an analysis was carried out, following a group of healthy, pre-diabetic and type 2 diabetic people. The researchers’ idea was to identify whether walking had any effect on reducing the glycemic curve.



The results were very positive, even though it was done in a pioneering way and seeking to encourage other cases. Those who walked the longest, approximately 45 minutes, were able to lower their blood glucose, feeling less of the side effects of diabetes. Therefore, it is recommended that diabetics do not abandon light physical activities and take daily walks.