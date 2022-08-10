Syndicate of the consul’s building arrested for the death of her husband gives a statement to the police | Rio de Janeiro

The manager of the German consul’s building Uwe Herbert Hahn the main suspect in the death of her husband, the Belgian Walter Henri Maximilien Biot arrived at the 14th DP (Leblon), around 1:40 pm this Tuesday (9), to give a statement.

Responsible for the investigation, the delegate Camila Lourençohopes to hear from the new witness details about the couple’s routine in the building where they lived in Ipanema, in the South Zone of Rio.

Last Monday (8), a friend of Walter’s revealed to investigators that the Belgian was ashamed of his neighbors because of the couple’s frequent fights. He reported a series of humiliations and aggressions that the victim had been suffering from her husband.

During the investigation of the property, investigators found blood stains in several rooms of the property. According to the delegate, the consul’s explanation to the family was that her husband had a heart attack.

Armchair with blood stain

Police have no doubts about the perpetrator of the crime

Deputy Camila Lourenço, responsible for investigating the death of Belgian Walter Biot, said that the police have no doubt that a crime has taken place.

“We have no doubt about the existence of the crime. We want to know what motivated it, what was the background, the backstage, how was the couple’s atmosphere, what was the couple’s relationship. These circumstances will be important, not for definition of authorship, which is already defined, but for the incidence of circumstances that will qualify the crime and in the criminal prosecution that will interfere with the sentence”, said the delegate.

According to Camila Lourenço, the Belgian’s cause of death was a head injury in the back of the neck. The delegate explained that he was the victim of a blunt action, which generated a hemorrhagic infiltration. “There is a context that suggests that there was a beating,” added the delegate.

“According to the expert, some of the injuries were recent and others were older, which suggests that he had been beaten, that he had been beaten for about two days. That’s clear to me,” he added.

Lourenço also stated that Walter was in a abusive relationship and that he was “clearly subjected to domestic violence: physical, psychological, patrimonial and moral”.

In his testimony to the Civil Police, German diplomat Uwe Herbert Hahn, stationed at the German Consulate in Rio, said that her husband Walter Henri Maximilien Biot suffered a sudden illness around 8 pm last Friday (5) and fell.

Uwe also said that the companion “took sleeping pills” and “drank a lot”.

Walter Henri Maximillen Biot and the German consul Uwe Herbert Hahn have been married for 23 years

The consul said that the husband would have gone into a frenzy and started running towards the terrace. He said the husband tripped over the carpet and fell facedown on the floor and made some noises, which he couldn’t tell if they were moans or pain.

Uwe also said that he was in the kitchen preparing a dough when the fall occurred and that he cannot say if her husband hit his head on furniture or on the floor.

In testimony, the diplomat stated that he became desperate and even slapped her husband’s buttocks to try to revive him and then went to the entrance to ask the doorman for help, who called Samu.

The rescuers found the Belgian already in cardiorespiratory arrest and with injuries on his body – in particular, one on the head and another on the buttocks – and did not attest to the cause of death.

The body was then taken to the IML, where numerous injuries were found to Biot’s head and body.

Friend says that consul and husband’s relationship had violent fights and that German spoke: ‘I’m a diplomat, nothing can happen to me’

The couple had been together for 20 years, lived in a penthouse in Ipanema and had a diplomatic passport. Walter would be 53 next Saturday.

Uwe was arrested on Saturday night (6th) and transferred to Benfica prison on Sunday morning (7th).